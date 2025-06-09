Ratu Navula U14 chases history

Ratu Navula College U14 team after their semifinal win in Lautoka.U14

The Ratu Navula College under 14 side is chasing history at the Vodafone Super Deans finals after its 26-25 semifinal win over Ratu Kadavulevu School.

That win ensured a first-ever final for a Ratu Navula U14 side.

Over the years, the school normally has teams from the U15s.

Head coach Viliame Vuetaki says this is a proud moment for them and beating RKS was a bonus.

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This weekend RNC takes on Queen Victoria School in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Vuetaki says they’ll give their all against QVS, who is also the defending champion of the U14.

‘We’ll give it a try just like any other game. The main thing I’m trying to emphasize to the U14 this year is in this year’s Deans competition is a pathway to having more salary or more earnings than some white-collar jobs’.

He adds they started slowly this season and consistently worked their way through the Western Zone and now have a chance to win its first ever U14 title.

The U14 final starts at 8am, and you can watch all finals live on FBC Sports. Overseas viewers can access the finals live on VITI+ for $75FJD.

In other finals, RKS meets Marist in the U15, followed by the Weetbix Raluve U16 game between Nasinu Secondary and Saint Vincent College. Suva Grammar takes on QVS in the U16 Deans final before RKS tackles SGS for the U17 title.

Lelean and Navatu will then play at 2:20pm in the U19 final while Lomary faces MGM for the Raluve U18 trophy.

The main U18 final is scheduled to kick off at 5pm between Lelean and Suva Grammar. All finals will be played at the HFC Stadium.