QVS embraces pressure

As the countdown to the Vodafone Deans Trophy final intensifies, the Queen Victoria School Under-18 rugby team is embracing the weight of history and the pressure of expectation.

With 24 titles under their belt, the most by any school, QVS is not just defending their crown, they’re defending a legacy.

But for QVS head coach, Josaia Waiwalu, he says pressure is all part of the game.

“For us, pressure is not a new thing, when you come into this arena, you have to expect pressure on and off the field as well.”

Waiwalu adds that this week the pressure will be huge but the team is ready for it.

QVS will face Nasinu in the much anticipated Deans under-18 final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Deans and Raluve finals on FBC Sports.