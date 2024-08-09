Niusawa zips Naitasiri Secondary

Niusawa Methodist High School Under 16 team after defeating Naitasiri Secondary School in the quarter-final

Niusawa Methodist High School Under 16 has made a strong statement in their Raluve Trophy quarter-final match against Naitasiri Secondary School beating them 27-0.

Niusawa started the game strong scoring two tries in the first half.

Their defense was strong and kept Naistasiri in their 22 throughout the match.

Three more tries came in the second half and it was enough to book them a place in the Weet-Bix Raluve semi-finals next week.