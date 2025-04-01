EIA consultants warned against fraud

Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael [Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/Facebook]

Environmental Impact Assessment consultants have been warned against fraud and misconduct.

As part of its bi-annual commitments, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change recently convened a round-table discussion with approving authorities and Environmental Impact Assessment consultants in Suva.

Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael states that the EIA process is not a mere formality but a critical requirement for every development project in Fiji.

Dr Michael reminded the consultants of the responsibilities that the government has entrusted them with and the ethical principles that they must uphold.

He says it is their joint responsibility to ensure that development is done in an environmentally just manner, one that does not result in a reversal of development gains.

He says if their report lacks depth or integrity, it will be rejected by the technical review committee.

Dr. Michael also reflected on the Ministry’s firm stance on EIA and EMP submissions.

The PS adds that only Principal EIA consultants are authorized to produce an EIA report, while associates and other consultants can be approached to prepare Environment Management Plans.

He also issued a stark warning against plagiarism and any form of unethical conduct.

He says fraud or misconduct will lead to immediate termination of their registration under the Environment Management Act 2005.

Dr Michael reaffirmed that the EIA should not be seen as a process opposing development but rather as an environmental safeguard.

