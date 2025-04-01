BSP unveils rebranded identity

The Bank of South Pacific Group has unveiled a refreshed brand identity.

It reflects its ongoing transformation and commitment to financial empowerment across the South Pacific.

The event, attended by key government officials, corporate partners, and guests last night, highlighted the bank’s ambitious vision to modernize banking services and improve financial accessibility in the region.

Group Chief Operating Officer Nuni Kulu says the bank’s refreshed identity is more than just a new logo.

She says it symbolizes the bank’s ambition to lead the region into a new era of financial inclusion and prosperity.

“This transformation is about much more than just a new look. It’s about ensuring that every South Pacific household and business has access to the best banking services available. As we step into this new era, our focus remains on championing prosperity for the South Pacific.”

Kulu says in addition to unveiling their new branding, they are also committed to technological advancement and community service.

“We are making significant investments to enhance financial accessibility and improve banking services, including expanding digital banking services to provide 24-7 convenience, strengthening financial literacy programs to empower individuals and businesses, growing our presence in rural communities, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

The event also acknowledged the Fiji National Provident Fund’s increased shareholding in BSP Group, now holding 11.4 percent.

