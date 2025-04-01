ANZ expands Saver Plus

[File Photo]

ANZ has extended its Saver Plus financial education and matched savings program to the Solomon Islands.

This program aims to support financial stability among local market vendors.

ANZ Solomon Islands Country Head Heath Bruns said the pilot program would see 25 participants set savings goals, save for ten months and attend financial education workshops.

Article continues after advertisement

At the end of the program, ANZ will match their savings up to help ease cost-of-living pressures.

The initiative is being rolled out in partnership with the UNDP Market for Change program.

UNDP Team Leader for Inclusive Growth Patrick Tuimalealiifano said financial education was crucial for achieving higher inclusion and development.

He states this partnership will equip participants with the skills needed to strengthen their financial stability.

ANZ developed Saver Plus more than 21 years ago in Australia and has since helped over 61,000 Australians save more than $30 million.

Bruns said ANZ was proud of the program’s impact, describing it as a lifelong resource for improving financial well-being.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.