Nauvasi is younger version of Radradra: Waiwalu

Queen Victoria School Under 18 rugby coach Josaia Waiwalu has likened outside centre Maleli Nauvasi to Flying Fijians star Semi Radradra.

Nauvasi, who was side-lined for the majority of the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union season played a pivotal role in their 27-13 victory against Nasinu Secondary School in the Deans National final over the weekend.

He was also the player of the final.

Waiwalu sees Nauvasi as a disciplined young man who consistently pushes himself to excel, giving his best in everything he does.

“He is a Dratabu boy, you know people from Nadi have rugby blood in them, he has a very special talent and he is very unique talent as well. I think he is someone we will see in the future obviously he is in the clone of Semi Radradra.”

The proud coach now eagerly anticipates what the Nadi lad will achieve on the bigger rugby stage in the future.

Meanwhile, Nauvasi remains focused on his education determined to make his parents proud before exploring other opportunities.