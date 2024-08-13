MGM to increase preparation tempo

The MGM U14 rugby team after their quarter-final win against QVS

After upsetting Queen Victoria School, the MGM Under 14 side will now up their preparation to another level as they get ready for their semi-final match this weekend.

The Nabua side defeated QVS in the quarter-final which many deemed as an upset.

MGM manager, Miriama Mulo says they will need to lift their preparation to another level as all teams in the semi-finals are well prepared.

“Training is going to go up a bit because we understand that it’s for the semi and finals. Preparation goes up, the boys are prepared for that. We know all the teams that are coming for the semi-finals are well prepared and we’ll also prepare well.”



Action from the MGM vs QVS U14 clash

She also adds that they will need to work on their discipline and a few technical issues that the team is facing.



MGM will face Lelean Memorial School in the first semi-final of the Deans trophy under 14 grade this Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.