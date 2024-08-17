Marist kick starts Deans semifinals

Marist Brothers High School’s Under-14 side won the coin toss and will kick off the game in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Vodafone Deans semi-finals this morning.

They are currently playing against Ratu Kadavulevu School at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Marist will face Gospel High School’s Under 15 team next at 9.05 pm.

Queen Victoria School will play Suva Grammar in the Under-16 grade at 10.15 am, and Ratu Kadavulevu School will meet Ratu Navula in the Under-17 grade at 11.45 am.

In the Weet-Bix Raluve competition, Adi Cakobau School will meet Bucalevu Secondary School in the Under-18 grade at 1.15 pm while Natabua High School will face Dawasamu Secondary School at 2.20 pm.

In the Under-18 grade, Nasinu Secondary School will meet Cuvu College at 3.25 pm, and Ratu Navula College will play Queen Victoria School at 5 pm.