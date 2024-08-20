Marist gears up for final rematch

Marist Brothers High School Under-15 rugby team during their semi-final clash

The Marist Brothers High School Under-15 rugby team is gearing up for a crucial final rematch against Suva Grammar School this Saturday.

After both teams successfully navigated their quarter-final and semi-final matches, they are set to face each other once again, with the championship title on the line.

Earlier in the season, Suva Grammar emerged victorious in the Southern Zone final, defeating Marist and securing the top spot in the zone.

Now, with the stakes even higher, Marist’s coach, Jone Temo, is focused on ensuring his team is ready for the challenge ahead.

“We have to prepare our strength and conditioning and especially our defence.”

The Marist Under-15 side is one of two teams from the school to reach the finals, alongside their Under-17 team.

This weekend, Marist will look to turn the tables on Suva Grammar in a highly anticipated match scheduled for 9:05 AM at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fans can catch all the action live, as the Vodafone Deans finals will be broadcast on FBC Sports.