Dream run yields U19 title for Lami school

Lami High School made history in the most thrilling fashion, clinching their first-ever Under-19 Deans Trophy with a last-minute, heart-stopping 20-19 victory over QVS.

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions.

Lami led 8-5 at halftime, but QVS came roaring back in the second half, crossing the line twice to take a lead that seemed to crush Lami’s dreams.

Article continues after advertisement

But Lami refused to back down.

With everything on the line and the clock winding down, replacement prop Anare Vakasausau became the hero, bulldozing his way through the QVS defense to score the match-winning try in the final minute.