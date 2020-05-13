Sarup propels Fiji into second place in Junior Chess

Upcoming player Prashant Sarup stunned several international opponents to top-score for Team Fiji with 6/7 in the Junior Online Chess League (JOOC).

Sarup did well against Australia and New Zealand and received considerable support from other reps like Avinesh Nadan of Nadi who scored 5/7, Taione Sikivou had 4/7 while Goru Arvind finished with 3.5/7.

Fiji’s senior players collectively tallied 18.5 points to end second overall. The event was won by Haonan Zhu led NZ Sharp with 20.5 points.

Fiji Chess Federation President Ms. Hilda Vukikomoala said that Prashant and Avinesh actually piled up a whopping 11 points which were outstanding.

Vukikomoala added both players have been consistently increasing the bar for Team Fiji and are hoping for more in the near future.

In a field of over 40 players, Prashant Sarup finished second overall, only next to Akshay Sharma of NZ Wise who also had 6/7.

Fiji’s Under-20 reps also played some decent games where Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College defeated Hunter Po’e-Tofaeono and Sam Harvey of NZ Sharp, while his younger sister Tanvi Prasad of Deenbandhoo Primary School won against Eric Mironov of NZ Sharp.

The next online round of JOOC will be played from 06:00 PM – 08:00 PM Fiji Time next week.

[Source: Fiji Chess]