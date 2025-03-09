Salah reveals Slot's angry half-time speech in Liverpool's comeback win

[Source: Reuters]

Frustration was written all over Liverpool boss Arne Slot’s face when miscommunication allowed lowly Southampton to score first in the Reds’ 3-1 victory on Saturday, and Mohamed Salah said the manager gave the team an earful about it at halftime.

Salah scored twice from the penalty spot and Darwin Nunez also struck in the victory, but all three Liverpool goals came after the break.

Will Smallbone had stunned the Anfield faithful with a goal from bottom club Southampton in first-half injury time, capitalising on miscommunication by goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Virgil van Dijk, and the television camera caught Slot, who was serving the second of a two-game suspension for a recent red card at Everton, in the stands holding his head in both hands.

