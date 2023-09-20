Tuisova was awesome: Caslick

Josua Tuisova scooped the Player of the Match award after the 22-15 win over Australia in which he scored the only try for Fiji. [Source: Rugby World Cup]

Australian women’s 7s star Charlotte Caslick has described Flying Fijian star Josua Tuisova’s performance against Australia at the Rugby World Cup as phenomenal.

Tuisova scooped the Player of the Match award after their 22-15 win over Australia in which he scored the only try for Fiji.

Speaking on Rugby After Hours for World Rugby, Caslick says Tuisova is an asset for Fiji.

“I don’t know if it is surprising, but Josh Tuisova was awesome for Fiji. He was bumping all our boys off and like I was saying before, winning collisions and I guess they can play off the back of that, so yeah, he was awesome.”



Australian women's 7s star Charlotte Caslick [Source: Olympics.com]

Meanwhile, Fiji’s kicking coach Seremaia Bai says the injury picked up by Tuisova in the match is just a slightly rolled ankle.

He says since Fiji have a bye week, so it gives more time to recover.