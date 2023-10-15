More From The FBC
Photos
Studio 69
About
Careers
Downloads
Advertising Information
Terms and Conditions
Contact Us
Head Office
331 4333
[email protected]
Nadi Office
666 2121
[email protected]
Labasa Office
8811383
[email protected]
Newsroom
3220 934
[email protected]
FBC TV
3220 934
BulaFM
3220910/3220911/7732911
MirchiFM
3220908/3220909/7732909
2DayFM
3220904/3220905/7732905
GoldFM
3220906/3220907/3220907
Radio Fiji One
3220900/7732900/7732901
Radio Fiji Two
3220903/3220902/7732903
Finance
3314333
[email protected]
Studio 69
3314333
[email protected]
ARP
© 2018-22 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.
Home
News
Sports
Business
Special Events
World
Radio
TV
Trending
RWC 2023
Oct 15 08:03 AM
Weather
Search
RWC 2023
RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 15/10/23
Share
Akuila Cama
Deputy News Manager
[email protected]
October 15, 2023 7:57 am
Flying Fijians Captains run in Marseille.
Article continues after advertisement
Advertisement
History chasers
RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 15/10/23
RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 15/10/23
Rabuka commits to national leadership
Urgent call for public support against escalating drug menace
Partnership to transform construction industry
Serevi backs national team for historic RWC semifinal
Rabuka strengthens ties in Australia
Fiji loses 300 women annually to 3 types of cancer
New board for FHL Fund Management Limited
Team eager to show best rugby
Actor Michael Caine says he is retiring aged 90
Australia rejects Indigenous referendum in setback for reconciliation
Traditional footballing rivals brace for final
Argentina surge into semis with battling comeback win over Wales
Rohit praises India's versatile bowling attack after win over Pakistan
France and South Africa bracing for brutal, but tactical battle
Clinical India retain perfect World Cup record v Pakistan
South Africa coaches debated intensely over surprise team picks
Dusautoir fears bruising quarter-final for France against Springboks
Lautoka thumps Suva, to meet Ba
Tens of thousands rally in Mideast, West to support Israel, Palestinians
Novelist Salman Rushdie's memoir on 2022 stabbing to be published next year
Raheem leads Ba to final
RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 14/10/23
Only up from here says proud captain
Crucial first match says Bulikula fullback
Four in a row Golden Boot for Nalaubu
Marini sets lap record to grab pole position at Indonesia GP
'At least get in the room' with striking actors: George Clooney
France raises alert level to highest after teacher killed in Islamist attack
Nadroga to face Tavua in final
IDC semi-finals stage set for intense clash
PM to enhance ties during Australian state visit
Late Tiwa double sends Tavua to final
Harley Quinn revs up Syndicate Car Show
Ro Filipe assumes Acting PM role
Mbappe shines as France qualify for Euros with Portugal and Belgium
UK TV star Willoughby steps down as presenter of ITV morning show
Ro Filipe Tuisawau takes helm as leader of government business
Unfamiliar England beat Australia 1-0 with Watkins winner
Israeli embassy staffer assaulted in Beijing
Australian trio nominated for Asian Football Confederation awards
Planning office critical for effective development
London exhibition celebrates 100 years of Disney
Israeli shelling strikes Lebanese army post after infiltration warning
Tuisue and Ikanivere start, Radradra back
This moment will never come back: Skipper
Major cabinet reshuffle
Fiji opens doors to all Fijians living overseas
HFC announces record dividend
Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza
Students bid farewell to river baths with new ablution block
Madonna greatest hits tour to feature 40 songs and a 'time machine'
Fijiana starts tournament in style
Singh beats Puna in boxing spectacle
League winners honored
Williamson back with a bang as New Zealand down Bangladesh in World Cup
Biggar overjoyed to prolong test career as he returns to Wales line-up
Gill may return for Pakistan clash, India mull three spinners
England drop Ford, start Smith at fullback against Fiji
All eyes on poster boy Dupont as France captain returns to face South Africa
When rugby answered 'Ireland's Call'
Ireland look to bury World Cup jinx in crunch All Blacks clash
IDC battle set for semis
Matavesi back, Cavubati training with team
Suva triumphs over Nadi in Skipper Cup final
Suva clinches U20 title in dramatic final
Israel calls for all civilians to leave Gaza City
National team can proceed further: Doviverata
CEO reveals progress in addressing 129 reported audit issues
RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 13/10/23
Ro Teimumu appointed as chair of TSLS
Codro out as Lautoka wait on Zibby
VKB registered Fijians overseas to work in Fiji visa-free
Ring set, explosive fights expected
Rekha, Ali attends Wellington Phoenix training
$2 million for heart surgeries
More K9 dogs added to assist in curbing crimes
FDB introduces AI Chatbot on its website
Mataiciwa makes it a point to make positive changes to FEO
Swift’s tour takes center stage at Damodar Cinemas
Bello stunner helps Venezuela hold Brazil, Argentina beat Paraguay
Priceless experience for Miramira
Beyoncé showing up for Taylor Swift’s movie premiere was a ‘fairytale’
Rabuka calls for diplomatic solutions amidst ongoing conflict
Exciting night for rugby enthusiasts
Rewa football issues apology to Wale
High Court adjourns judicial review in Grace Road matter
Venues all set for IDC
Prasad acknowledges US support
Timely boost for Fiji 7’s
Quality not merely a buzzword: Singh
Late Nunez penalty rescues draw for Uruguay against Colombia
Determining genuine cost of healthcare critical
Missing fishermen rescued after nine days
US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China, Russia
Mary Lou Retton’s ‘DWTS’ partner shares update on her health
Israel's reservists drop everything and rush home
Fiji stands with Israel: Rabuka
Concessional resources crucial for vulnerable SIDS: Prasad
Trade ministry launches standards E-learning portal
Lenny Kravitz flaunts his manliness
Prasad participates IMF policies and priorities discussion
Israel, White House condemn Trump for remarks about Hamas attack
Japanese Ambassador departs Fiji
Swift is back ‘on the bleachers’ for Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
Fiji explores debt-to-nature swaps
'La Machine' a target for England
Kuruleca highlights infrastructure deficiencies
Suva not to let home-crowd down
Charges against Bainimarama and Qiliho thrown out
Addressing social issues through NCP
IDC top four decided at Laucala
Levuka town council in need of government support
Impressive Medal Haul for Weightlifting Fiji
New Zealand name team to play Ireland in quarter-final
Prasad highlights challenges in accessing climate finance
Cubelli back as Argentina make double change for Wales quarter-final
Commissioner Chew stresses health awareness
Wales tone down preparations as World Cup quarter-final looms
South Africa thump Australia to stay unbeaten at WC
FFA to Investigate Loaniceva’s Misconduct as coach expresses dismay
Suva tops pool
Egypt discusses Gaza aid, rejects corridors for civilians, say sources
England boosts Flying Fijians after historic win
Rewa eliminated as Loaniceva sees red
Bainimarama and Qiliho acquitted
Alarming surge in bullying and violence
We have to be 10 times better says Nadi Coach
Weeklong excitement for IDC
Mission was to leave before dark: Captain Yuen
Be attentive to tsunami drill: Soko
Levuka vendors plead for support
SRIF stride to help sustain sugar industry
Israel conducts 'large-scale strike' on Gaza as Blinken heads to region
Birthday boy nets brace for Lautoka
Afghanistan coach Trott sees progress despite second World Cup defeat
Tuqiri Urges Support for Flying Fijians
PM commends act of valour in daring rescue
Four through to semis
Huge turnout expected at Skipper final
Three tropical cyclones in the forecast
WTO not the relevant platform to address environmental sustainability: Penjueli
Stakes high for Rewa and Navua game
Ireland have shed inferiority complex, says Farrell
FMA encourages more women in leadership roles
Food safety and food security
Government focuses on collecting citizen data
Bill vital to preserve traditional wisdom
With bulletproof vests, socks and soap, US Jews rush to aid Israel
Egypt discusses Gaza aid, rejects corridors for civilians
Judgement day for Bainimarama and Qiliho
As Gaza war rages, Israeli forces kill 27 Palestinians in West Bank
Cabinet agrees to repeal the Daylight Saving Act 1998
Cabinet Approves Flu Tracking Fiji Project
Israel bombs south Lebanon after Hezbollah rocket fire
Ratuniyarawa for Mayanavanua
Matavesi in England after dad's passing
Male names 23-member squad for WXV3 tournament
Fijians touch down in Nadi from Israel
Excitement Builds as Skipper Cup Final Approaches
More than 60 teachers resign monthly: Kuruleca
Housing Authority under Reserve Bank supervision
Taskforce to explore investor obligations in medicinal cannabis
PM and UNDP’s Wignaraja unite for the Pacific region progress
Suva through, as others wait
Fiji commitment to gender equality: Nadakuitavuki
France flanker Jelonch continues rapid recovery from surgery
Ireland top for turnovers, Argentina have worst scrum
Reddy appointed as new FSC Chair
Suva on track for title defence
Drama as Labasa keeps hopes alive
Nasinu FC forfeits match points over ineligibility violation
Israel death toll rises to 1,200, IDF says
Western neighbors share points
Fiji runs, England kicks
Flying Fijians receive incentive for RWC quarterfinal qualification
Fijians successfully repatriated from Israel
Suva Rugby Gears Up for Skipper Cup Grand Final with High Hopes
RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 11/10/23
Nadroga, Tavua through to last four
Utah sues TikTok, claiming app has harmful impact on children
Fiji Pine undergoing restructure
Govt pledges to resolve discontentment over NJV’s project
England happy to avoid injuries on difficult Dharamsala outfield
Fire capacity is a concern: Sowane
Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore
Sugar city covered with smoke again from dump
Sivoki sizzler leads Navua to win
Calls for multifaceted approach to education funding
Biden condemns 'sheer evil' of Hamas attacks
Anything can happen in playoff: Bai
Optimism abounds as teams eye positive outcomes
Ministry to address rising issue of informal settlements
Suva to tighten defense ahead of final
Significant advancement in the health care sector
Pine landowners encouraged to redeem shares
Children’s mental health remains a priority