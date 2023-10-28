Rugby World Cup 2023 final: The incredible Barrett brothers

[Source: BBC]

The 10th Rugby World Cup final in Paris is set to be a family affair for New Zealand and their Barrett brothers.

Lock Scott, centre Jordie and full-back Beauden will become the first trio of siblings to play in a final after being named to start against South Africa.

Beauden won the World Cup in 2015 but says lifting the Webb Ellis Cup with his brothers is a “driver” for him.

“It would certainly be the most special thing we have done as brothers,” the 32-year-old told BBC Rugby Union Daily.

“To share that with the two of them would be super special for our family. We know a lot has gone into it and it’s great to have our family here supporting us.

“Either way they will be proud, but it’s just a great opportunity for us so we will give it our best shot.

“It’s one of my drivers and certainly why I’m here.”

Beauden will win his 123rd cap and is one of a quintet of All Blacks to remain in the matchday squad from the last All Blacks triumph in England eight years ago.

Middle brother Scott, 29, and youngest Jordie, 26, will be playing in their first final, which has led to a scramble for tickets by their family.

“The allocations have been very generous towards the Barrett family,” added Beauden.

“Thankfully we have managed to get everyone a seat. The last-minute support and the commitment some families have made is special and it’s just a unique opportunity that you have to be here for.

“It’s one of the few times our country truly comes together and we are starting to feel that support.

“Often, we are outnumbered when we come north. We are a little country a long way from Europe so it’s great a lot of Kiwis have made the last dash to come over and to see those All Blacks fans supporting us in the crowd.”

The All Blacks arrived in France after a record 35-7 defeat by the Springboks in their final warm-up game at Twickenham and then lost their tournament opener to the hosts.

But since then, they have been in terrific form, scoring more points and more tries than any other team and brushing Argentina aside in the semi-final to reach a fifth World Cup final.

In a repeat of the 1995 showpiece, old foes and defending champions South Africa now stand in their way of a record fourth title, an achievement the Springboks are also chasing.

“It’s part of the opportunity to win and one of the things that will come with it,” said Barrett. “It’s probably a testament to the history and the legacy both sides have.

“The history goes back for decades and there is a mutual respect we have for one another – the proud rugby nations we are and how competitive we have been in the past.

“One thing we have in common is we play hard and we truly appreciate a beer with one another after the game. We can beat each other up on the field and then genuinely shake hands and enjoy each other’s company.

“You probably can’t say that about every team we play but because we have done it for years and years we have those relationships with the players. They are the defending world champions so we are there to win the cup and do ourselves proud.”