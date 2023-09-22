Portugal and Georgia serve up thriller

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Georgia and Portugal served up a Rugby World Cup 2023 thriller as their Pool C match finished 18-18 at Stadium de Toulouse in Pool C on Saturday.

Two Raffaele Storti tries had looked like they would secure Portugal’s first-ever Rugby World Cup win, but a try by Georgia’s Tengizi Zamtaradze pulled the teams level before Luka Matkava missed the conversion and Portugal spurned a last-gasp penalty kick at goal that would have snatched the win.

The teams had exchanged first-half tries through Georgia wing Akaki Tabutsadze and his Portugal counterpart Storti going over the line after a blistering run. Portugal prop Francisco Fernandes was shown a yellow card just before the break and Georgia had a 13-5 half-time lead.

Two penalties by Portuguese scrum-half Samuel Marques and another Storti try in the second 40 looked like thy might seal a historic victory before Zamtaradze touched down.