[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Teams that play the Fiji Water Flying Fijians have a blueprint in terms of gameplan.

This is the view of assistant coach Daryl Gibson ahead of their Rugby World cup quarterfinal clash against England.

Gibson expects England to play a lot of territory, as they’ll kick the ball a lot and try to put Fiji under a lot of pressure.

Article continues after advertisement

Gibson says they know England will attack our scrums, mauls line-outs.

The former All Blacks center knows that’s coming, and says they’ve also done a lot of work in terms of getting back to the style of play that Fiji is known for.

“We want our boys to play with freedom and without fear and to give it a real attacking spirit. We are very clear on how we want to play the game.”

He also says the last two games have really taught them a lot.

“Certainly, the last two weeks. Our performances have been below where we want them to be but the way we have prepared this week, certainly it has come back to a level that will make us very competitive.”

Meanwhile, England defense coach Kevin Sinfield believes Fiji caused a lot more problems for them than Samoa did last week.

Sinfield thinks they had some concentration issues against Samoa and it was different against Fiji so they’ve made the adjustments and tweaks.

The Flying Fijians take on England tomorrow at 3am.