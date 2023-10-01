Hard earned win moves us closer to last eight

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

A second half fightback has seen the Fiji Water Flying Fijians put a foot in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

This is after they beat Georgia 17-12 in their third pool match.

Georgia denied Fiji a bonus point which means Fiji will need to beat Portugal in the last game to make the last eight.

Brave Georgia had the first points of the match with a penalty after Levani Botia was penalized at a breakdown.

It was all Georgia in the first 10 minutes with Fiji losing two lineouts and Teti Tela failing to find touch on one occasion from a penalty.

The Georgians lost two players inside 15 minutes while it was an error riddled first 20 for the national team as the Lelos extended its lead with another successful penalty.

The Waisea Nayacalevu captained team never looked like a side that beat Australia two weeks ago as their game was marred by basic mistakes before Georgia nailed its third successive penalty for a 9-nil lead.

Sam Matavesi didn’t have a good day at the office after not hitting the lineout targets five times.

Fiji never settled in the first spell as ball security was another area of concern but Georgia’s defense stood out giving players like Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra and Waisea Nayacalevu little space to work with.

A disallowed Georgia try saw them leading 9-0 at the break.

Fiji’s quest for a dream second half start hit a brickwall when Radradra copped a yellow card for a deliberate knock on while Lekima Tagitagivalu lost the ball forward five metres from his own tryline.

However, with 14 men, captain Nayacalevu squeezed in the corner for their first try which Frank Lomani converted from the sideline.

Lomani missed a penalty three minutes later before he nailed one in the 64th to put his side in front for the first time.

Simon Raiwalui brought in Vinaya Habosi, Albert Tuisue and Tevita Ikanivere as replacements for Matavesi, Radradra and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

The ‘Bossman’ ran in for Fiji’s second whuch silenced the thousands of Georgian at Stade De Bordeaux.

Ikanivere broke away from the back of a maul inside Georgia’s 10 meter, he was then supported by Botia who was caught close to the line but he managed to get the ball away to Habosi.

Another penalty to Georgia and a late surge was not enough as Fiji hung on for a scrappy win.

The Flying Fijians face Portugal next Monday.