Youths turn to Touch Rugby

Engaging their youths in sports is the main aim of the Eastern Hawks Touch Rugby team.

Participating in the Suva Touch Rugby tournament, player Joshua Kolikoli says the competition has given their younger players much-needed exposure.

Kolikoli says the competition has provided a platform for the players to hone their skills and learn from the best.

“Mainly to get the youths involved in the sport. Our team aimed to get to the finals but unfortunately, we lost on our mix in the semifinals but that was more of a learning experience for most of these young kids who are new to the sport.”

He adds it is also a positive getaway for the youths amid societal problems and challenges.

The Suva touch rugby association ended their 2020 playoffs at the St Marcellin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa.