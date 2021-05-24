Home

Rugby

Younis Bese trains with Fijiana 15s squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 23, 2021 4:53 pm

Former Coca Cola Games senior girls 100 and 200 meters champion Younis Bese is the latest speedster that is trying out rugby.

Bese was part of the Fijiana 15s squad that went through a tough training week at the Naval Base in Togalevu.

The former Gospel High School sprinter joins fellow secondary schools sprint queens Naomi Navuga and Laisani Moceisewana both ACS old scholars who are part of the Fijiana 7s setup.

However, it was a tough one week of training for Bese and the Fijiana 15’s who have begun their preparation for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year.

Adding more flavor, Coach Senirusi Seruvakula took his extended squad to train in the mud-pool at the Naval Base on Thursday.

The Fijiana became the first team outside the naval base to use the mud pool after the six months of COVID-19 restrictions.

