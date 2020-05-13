World Rugby welcomes global calendar discussions

World Rugby has welcomed the commitment from the Six Nations and SANZAAR for closer collaboration to ensure a more harmonious global calendar for all stakeholders.

In a statement World Rugby says it has consistently supported and championed reform of the international calendar for the betterment of the sport as a whole, including all unions, international and club competition organizers, and players.

Within regular and productive discussions between stakeholders, World Rugby is working to ensure that any calendar outcome recognizes the global nature of our sport, and therefore the competition needs of all nations at all levels.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the World Rugby statement any proposed competition model must also prioritize player welfare considerations, the women’s game, and protect the funding model of the wider game which is driven by the growth in the value of the Rugby World Cup.

A decision on any adjustment to the current global calendar and its international release windows will need to be considered and taken by the World Rugby Council.

World Rugby says it looks forward to further close collaboration with all parties to reach the best outcome for the global game.

[Source: World Rugby]