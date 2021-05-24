World Rugby impressed with the Fijian crowd turnout

World Rugby has congratulated Fiji for an impressive Super Rugby Pacific crowd – the biggest so far this season.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Highlanders match in Suva on Saturday saw a sell-out crowd of 15,102.

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says he received the email today from World Rugby which was full of praise as Fijians had turned up in huge numbers.

Article continues after advertisement

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin says he has been attending Super Rugby matches for 26 years in a range of capacities but he has never experienced an event or atmosphere like the one in Suva.

Gilpin says the bar has been set high for future matches in Fiji and sends a strong message to the rest of the competition that it will not be easy to come to Fiji and play the Drua.