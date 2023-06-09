Women's local rugby a stepping stone

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/ Facebook]

It has been a tough journey for the Suva women’s side as they prepare to retain the ANZ Marama Championship title tomorrow as they’ll face Namosi in the final.

Captain Akosita Ravato says it hasn’t been an easy season but they are ready to defend their title.

Ravato adds competing for a spot in the final squad has been great with new players stepping up.

“In terms of team bonding, team plays and just gelling together leading up to this final and I’d say that defending a title is very tough.”

Suva will face Namosi tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 2pm.

In the U19 finals Suva will meet Nadi at 1pm.

The Royal Tea Ranadi final sees Nasinu take on Naitasiri at 11am.