Win against Reds to set the pace for Drua Women

A victory against the Queensland Reds is crucial for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side as they aim to set the pace for the remainder of the Super W season.

Head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa highlights that the team’s focus is on executing their game plan effectively, believing that a well-structured performance will naturally lead to a win.

Rawaqa stresses the importance of securing a victory in tomorrow’s round-two clash in Lautoka, as it will set the momentum for the coming weeks.

“Reds is a quality side but we will make sure to do the first thing right and the scoreboard will take care of itself.”

He adds that the team is also eyeing a win next week to stay on course for their ultimate goal of securing a home semi-final.

The Drua Women secured a win against defending champions Waratahs 23-17 last week.

They meet the Reds at 1.05pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports.

