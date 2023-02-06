Wighton and Mitchel issue statement following arrest

Jack Wighton (left) and Latrell Mitchell.

Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell have issued a joint statement in the wake of their Sunday morning wrestle which resulted in charges being laid by police.

The close friends were celebrating Wighton’s 30th birthday before Mitchell was arrested outside a Canberra nightclub and charged with resisting arrest.

The pair will front the ACT Magistrates Court on February 22nd and have apologized for their actions.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, the pair expressed their remorse for putting themselves in a position to embarrass their clubs and the NRL.

They’ve stated that they remain good friends despite the wrestle they believed was harmless.

Both players are set to feature in the upcoming All Stars match and are two of the highest-profile members of the Indigenous squad.

Round one of the All-Stars clash will kick-off on Saturday at 4.45pm.

[Source: foxsports]