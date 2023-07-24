Whatever happened has happened: Valenitabua

Peceli Yato during one of the earlier training sessions

The Fiji Rugby Union says it is aware of circumstances surrounding the sudden departure of Peceli Yato from the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad.

This comes after allegations have surfaced of a coaching staff member using vulgar language, which led to Yato’s departure.

Coach Simon Raiwalui has confirmed that Yato removed himself from the camp last week.

The Nadroga man trained with the team at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes last and was part of their training session last Monday.

Raiwalui says Yato left the squad on his own accord.

Fiji Rugby Union Administrator Simione Valenitabua says he is aware of claims floating around.

“I’m going to await the report from the team on that but you know, whatever happened has happened and we cannot do much now to change the situation.”

According to Valenitabua, the board will decide on any further actions to be taken.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians are currently preparing for their second test against Samoa in Apia.