We're all equal on the field tonight: Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s number eight Meli Derenalagi says that this evening they will be playing on the same level as the Blues in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal.

He says that many of the Drua players once looked up to some of the Blues players before they joined the competition.

Derenalagi adds after competing against them several times, he now views them as just like any other opponent.

“It’s been three years in the competition and some of us have rub shoulders with them, so when we enter this rugby field and it does not matter whether they played for All Blacks or the Fiji International team, we are all one level here and all of us are the same.”

He says this time they are entering the quarterfinal with confidence and experience, unlike their first appearance.

The Drua and Blues will play at 7.05pm at Eden Park in the quarterfinal and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile in the first quarterfinal last night, the Chiefs beat the Reds 43-21.

Today, the Hurricanes and Rebels clash at 4:35pm before the Brumbies take on the Highlanders at 9:35pm.