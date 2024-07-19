We'll make it uncomfortable for them says Byrne

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says the All Blacks are entering a new era, and it will be interesting to watch their six uncapped players in tomorrow’s Test.

Byrne acknowledges the debutants are great players, but he assures that the Flying Fijians will do everything in their power to make it an uncomfortable 80 minutes for the All Blacks.

He adds that they are well aware of the strength the All Blacks possess and will be coming out in full force.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know the depth in New Zealand Rugby is immense, they participate in the finals every year in Super Rugby and usually there’s four and most times five of their teams in the final series so we know they are coming off a strong super rugby season and we will make sure we start well.”

Byrne adds they look forward to a lot of Fijian fans flying in from around the USA to support the team.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet the All Blacks at 2.30am tomorrow in San Diego.