We want some games but we’ll respect MOE’s decision: FRU

The Fiji Rugby Union is hoping their secondary school competition will see some light in the next school term.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they will respect the Ministry of Education’s decision regarding the Deans competition.

‘We having discussions with the executives we want to have some games but all will be guided by the priorities that the Ministry of Education set once the term is determined once the plans of the term and we’ll just comply with the priorities that the Ministry will set for the children’.

One of the options available for the FRU is to have competitions for only a few grades.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union President Setareki Merekula earlier said that if the next school term will run for only five weeks then there would be no Deans this year but will replace it with a sevens competition.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has publicly stated with the realignment of schools curriculum, it would mean they would have to forego extra-curricular activities, like sports.