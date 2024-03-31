We trained and delivered in this weather: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says that despite training in wet conditions for the last three weeks, the team managed to deliver effectively, securing back-to-back wins against the Western Force.

He points out that it’s fair to recognize the Western Force’s difficulty in adjusting to the weather, as the Drua had become accustomed to the wet conditions, which aided them in dealing with the wet ground during the game.

Byrne says they were given a huge push and that was exaclty what they needed to get the win.

“We picked up a couple of loose balls there in the mud like it was a dry day and we give credit to them, they adjusted well and we were able to get our game going because of them.”

He adds that both teams delivered spirited performances despite concerns about the weather.

The Drua will take on Melbourne Rebels in round seven of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at 8.35pm on Friday.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.