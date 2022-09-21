We need to be clinical: Natabua coach

The Natabua High School U-18 rugby side is well aware they will need to be clinical when they face Eastern giants Queen Victoria School in the Vodafone Super Deans quarter finals this weekend.

Coach Raikiwasa Loanakadavu says they are the underdogs, but they will give QVS a good run for their money.

“As we go up to the national quarterfinals the intensity begins to increase especially, we are playing QVS. They are the champion side and we will be expecting a tough encounter against QVS.”

Loanakadavu says 7 of the side’s key players will also return today after they were selected in the extended squad of the national U18.

He says despite this, preparations have been going well since last week.

The team is also being assisted by former student and Nadi Skipper Cup winning assistant coach Cohen Politini, who has been tasked to get the forwards ready for the big match up.

Natabua face QVS in the second quarterfinal at 11:20 am this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all the U-18 quarter-finals LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.