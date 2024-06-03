We have to step up: Byrne

Getting into the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal is another big challenge for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

This is the second successive year for the Drua to make the top eight after going down to the Crusaders 12 months ago.

Head coach Mick Byrne and captain Meli Derenalagi both shared that the team knows what’s it like to play in a Super Rugby playoff.

Byrne says they know it’s going to be quarterfinal intensity when they take on the Blues in the weekend.

“We’re ready for that though you know we learn from last year, the teams will step up and we have to be ready to step up too so it’s a big challenge when you finish 7th or 8th in a competition you playing 1 or 2, someone from the best two sides so that’s the challenge so you got to beat a favorite for the tournament in the quarterfinal, so that’s the big challenge.”

The Drua faces the Blues at 7:05pm on Saturday.

On Friday, the Chiefs meet the Reds at 7.05pm, Hurricanes battle the Rebels at 4.35pm on Saturday and Brumbies host the Highlanders at 9.35pm also on Saturday.