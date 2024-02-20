We have to be smart says Fuli

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s training final training session last week [File Photo]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli acknowledges the challenges in their pool at the Vancouver 7s this weekend.

The national side will take on Australia, Japan and USA in group B.

Fuli says the team remains committed to staying positive and focus on their ultimate goal, the Paris Olympics.

“It’s part of rugby and sometimes you have that perspective that it’s an easy pool like the one in Perth and now we have a tough pool here in Vancouver. Our job now is to be smart for the week.”



Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli

The team has been reminded to play strategically to improve their performance in this leg.

Fijiana will take on the USA in their first pool match at 7.30am on Friday while the Fiji 7s play Spain at 11.20am on Saturday.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.