We have ample time says Byrne

Mick Byrne [middle] during his first official press conference with the media today

Newly appointed Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says they have enough time to prepare for the busy season ahead.

Byrne who had his first official press conference with the media today says there is a great local talent pool he will be looking at picking players from.

He says that that’s an area he does not lack and looks forward to hitting the ground running with the team and has hinted that half are already here.

“Yeah, it’s interesting as we only get the half the team before anyways so I think there’s ample time.”

Byrne adds that the full team will only come together in a weeks’ time before their Test matches.

He affirms his full commitment to the Flying Fijians, even as he continues coaching the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The Flying Fijians have the Barbarians up first in Twickenham before their Test against the All Blacks in June and July respectively.