Wallabies’ great, Slipper to retire

Wallabies’ record holder James Slipper will retire from international rugby after this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup Test against the All Blacks at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The 35-year-old became just the third player in rugby history to reach 150 Test caps in last week’s clash at Eden Park, joining Wales great Alun Wyn Jones and New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock.

In July, Slipper also became the fifth Wallaby in 126 years to play in two British & Irish Lions Test series, alongside John Thornett, Peter Johnson, Tony Miller and George Smith.

Slipper holds the Australian record for most Test appearances and has played more matches than any other prop in rugby history, surpassing Ireland’s Cian Healy by 14 caps.

He is one of only three Wallabies to feature in four Rugby World Cups and will finish as one of the game’s all-time greats when he runs out one last time in Wallaby gold this Saturday.

Slipper says highlighted how representing the Wallabies has been the single proudest achievement of his rugby career and a privilege he has never taken for granted.

He says it feels like the right time for him to step away from Test rugby, and it will also allow him to spend more time with his wife and two young daughters.

Slipper made his Test debut in 2010 at Perth’s Subiaco Oval and has since been a cornerstone of the Wallabies front row under multiple coaches.

Coach Joe Schmidt praised Slipper as “the ultimate team man,” while Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh described him as “one of the most durable and respected players to ever wear the gold jersey.”

Slipper will continue his professional career with the Brumbies in 2026.

