Waisega says they could have done better

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua openside flanker, Sulita Waisega says that they could have scored more points in their game against Brumbies over the weekend.

Despite their 20-7 victory, Waisega says that were areas that they lacked in.

However, the 20-year-old is thankful they bagged the win.

“I want to thank the Lord for giving us this opportunity- good that we got away with a win. I think we could have scored more points but that’s our work on for the next game but for now I am really happy for the job that the girls have done and we’ll focus on the next one”

Waisega, who scored a try on Saturday says that it was a good feeling scoring tries but it wouldn’t have been possible without the team.

She has attributed their performance to all the players for practising unity within the team during games.

The Fijian Drua will face the Melbourne Rebels next Saturday at 7pm.

You can watch the FBC Sports HD Channel.