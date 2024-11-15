Vunivalu signs with La Rochelle

[Source: Supplied]

Former Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu has signed with Top 14 club Stade Rochelais as a medical joker.

La Rochelle announced Vunivalu’s signing for the remainder of the current season to provide injury cover for Raymond Rhule.

Vunivalu played 39 matches over four seasons with the Reds, scoring 16 tries.

He is eligible for selection in La Rochelle’s match against Castres next Saturday.

Other Fijians currently at the club include Levani Botia, Simeli Daunivucu, Tomasi Seru and Peni Vuetimaiwai, who is in their academy.