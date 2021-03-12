Vunivalu produced first moment of Super Rugby AU magic

Former Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu may not have crossed over for a try but he brilliantly set up one.

The Queensland Reds held out the Western Force 26-19 in their Super Rugby Australia clash last night.

Vunivalu lit up Suncorp Stadium with spectacular play to set up a try to Jock Campbell.

Article continues after advertisement

He threw Jack McGregor off with contempt before offloading to Campell who dived over for a try.

The Reds now overtake the Brumbies to move on top of the table.

[Source: rugby.com.au]