Rugby
Vunivalu produced first moment of Super Rugby AU magic
March 21, 2021 7:30 am
[Source: nine.com.au]
Former Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu may not have crossed over for a try but he brilliantly set up one.
The Queensland Reds held out the Western Force 26-19 in their Super Rugby Australia clash last night.
Vunivalu lit up Suncorp Stadium with spectacular play to set up a try to Jock Campbell.
He threw Jack McGregor off with contempt before offloading to Campell who dived over for a try.
The Reds now overtake the Brumbies to move on top of the table.
[Source: rugby.com.au]
