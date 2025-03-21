Vukaloto falls back on rugby, grateful for tourneys

Saint Gabriel Nakavika rover Abele Vukaloto

Saint Gabriel Nakavika rover Abele Vukaloto says he is grateful for the talent he has been given to play rugby as it is something he was able to fall back on after not reaching his desired goals in education.

Vukaloto says he is grateful for tournaments like these, as they provide a platform to compete and showcase his potential to one day wear the national jumper.

He encourages young people to stay committed to their education while also pursuing their talents, reminding them that opportunities exist both in academics and sports.

“To you my siblings especially those in the villages, if you are finding it very difficult in school there are other ways out there you will be able to support yourself in the future. I found my backup in rugby and now I have big dreams.”

His team is currently competing in the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament, where they won their first match 7-0 against TEMC Naboutini this morning.

The sides are competing in their third tournament after a very long time.

Their aim as a group is to have at least one or two members of the squad achieve great heights in the shortened code.

The Marist 7s continues at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

