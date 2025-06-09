Volivoli eyes one more Year in 7s

[File Photo]

Fiji 7s veteran Suliano Volivoli isn’t calling time on his international career just yet.

Despite years on the circuit, the seasoned campaigner says he still has fuel in the tank and plans to push for at least one more year in the national setup.

His focus now is staying in peak condition while trusting that divine timing will guide his next move.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would like to go for another year. It depends on what God will help me with.”

To stay sharp, Volivoli is sticking to a strict routine, balancing skill work, gym sessions, and conditioning, including oxygen training and physiotherapy.

During the offseason, he’s also lacing up for the Police Rugby Team in Suva Rugby Union’s weekly 15s competition.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.