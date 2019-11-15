Viriviri and Nacuqu shines for Police White

Olympic gold medalist Samisoni Viriviri and Waisea Nacuqu showed their class as they defeated Nakete UK 26-12 in elimination one of the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Nacuqu scored two tries and set up another while Viriviri also got his name on the score sheet with a try.

Fiji 7s squad member Joseva Talacolo also had a brilliant game for Police White.

Other players on show for Police includes Livai Ikanikoda, Terio Tamani, Suliano Volivoli, Apenisa Cakaubalavu and Manu Laqai.

In another elimination one match, Asaeli Tuivuaka scored a double as Warden Gold defeated Waimanu Gold 29-0.

Tuivuaka’s strength was on display again, handing off players, brushing them aside or just running through them.

Josua Vakurunabili also scored a try for Warden Gold.