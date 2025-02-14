Vinod Patel, Home & Living extend Fijian Drua partnership

From left: Vinod Patel CEO Rahul Amin, Home & Living CEO Jatin Patel, Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans and Praveen Patel

Vinod Patel and Home & Living have renewed their partnership with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for another three years.

Vinod Patel will be the official sponsors and suppliers of hardware to the Fijian Drua while Home & Living with Home Basics is the number 1 choice for home furnishing.

There is also a predetermined discount for every Fijian Drua member, from players to staff, at all Vinod Patel and Home & Living stores at any time.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans thanked the two companies and said the extension of their partnership is a testament to their commitment for the things that all Fijians love, one of which is Fijian Drua.

“As partners, we are buoyed by their enthusiasm and the efforts both brands take to activate and leverage their sponsorship.”



Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans

Home & Living CEO Jatin Patel said rugby has always been their number one sport and nothing brings people together like watching our boys play in top competition rugby.

“It is simply sensational to watch the Fijian Drua play, the Fijian flair flying in the Super Rugby competition.”



Home & Living CEO Jatin Patel

Vinod Patel CEO Rahul Amin said they are extremely proud to continue this partnership.

The two companies are prominently featured on the goal post pads of all Fijian Drua home matches and their chosen consumer brand – Home Basics – is the naming rights sponsor for the Home Basics Player of the Match and the player will receive a $750 shopping voucher.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link