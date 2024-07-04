Valetini and Daugunu to start for Wallabies against Wales

Rob Valetini and Filipo Daugunu [Source: Planet Rugby and Rugby Pass]

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has named Rob Valetini and Filipo Daugunu to start against Wales in Saturday’s first Test in Sydney.

Schmidt has also introduced a new captain and included seven potential debutants in this week’s squad.

Daugunu will play on the wing after rejoining the Reds, while Valetini will start at number eight.

Schmidt noted that the team has undergone intense training.

“The squad has worked hard over the last week or so to prepare as best we can for what’s going to be an incredibly tough Test against Wales.”

Schmidt adds the side will be captained by Liam Wright.

Jeremy Williams, Josh Flook, Isaac Kailea, Angus Blyth, Charlie Cale, Tom Lynaugh and Dylan Pietsch are expected to make their debut.

The Test match will feature as part of a double header with the Wallaroos-Fijiana clash on Saturday at 6:45pm in Sydney.