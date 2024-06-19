Rugby

Vakatawa and Fihaki in for Barbarians

June 19, 2024 10:30 am

Virimi Vakatawa [Source: Barbarian FC/Facebook]

Two players with links to Fiji will line up for the Barbarians when they play the Flying Fijians on Sunday at Twickenham.

From France star Virimi Vakatawa and Crusaders fullback Chay Fihaki have been included by coach Robbie Deans in his match day squad.

Fihaki has maternal links to Nakasaleka in Kadavu.

Vakatawa and Fihaki are expected to light up the backline with former All Blacks winger Leicester Fainga’anuku along with France star Gael Fickou.

New Zealand’s all-time record appearance maker,Sam Whitelock, will make his Barbarians debut this weekend and captains the side.

Coach Deans has also named Australia’s Scott Sio and Shota Horie from Japan all also add significant international pedigree with each boasting more than a half-century of Test caps to their names.

Other notable names in the side are Ben Youngs, Danny Care, Kyle Sinckler, Jonny May and Jonathan Joseph.

Over 60,000 people have already secured their seats for the match.

The match kicks off at 4:15am on Sunday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

