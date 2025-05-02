Uru ready for fierce Drua battle

Fiji-born flanker Seru Uru

Fiji-born flanker Seru Uru is gearing up for a physical encounter as his Queensland Reds side prepares to face the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Suva this Saturday.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student says the Reds have left no stone unturned in their preparation for the Round 12 Super Rugby Pacific clash.

“Preparation has been going good for the week. Boys have been preparing well for this upcoming game tomorrow. Really looking forward to it.”

Article continues after advertisement

Uru, who knows the threat posed by the Drua, singled out their unpredictable attack and ability to strike from anywhere on the field as key concerns.

“I know it’s going to be a tough game, a tough challenge, we know the Drua team, their skills and their attacking plays from any part of the field is very, very dangerous. Their transition from defence to attack is a main threat for them. So yeah, we’ve prepared well and it’ll be a good game tomorrow.”

Kick-off between the Fijian Drua and Queensland Reds is at 2.05pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.