Uprising 7s all set for this week

The Mobil Uprising 7s will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

This has been confirmed by Tournament Director and former Fiji 7s manager Ropate Kauvesi.

Due to the unfavorable weather conditions last week, the tournament was postponed to this week due to Tropical Cyclone Ana.

There were some doubts that the event would be rescheduled again after another Tropical Cyclone was expected to hit Fiji, however, it weakened into a depression earlier today.

Kauvesi says the Fiji 7s and Fijiana team’s are still taking part.

‘The same teams are confirmed for this upcoming weekend, there’s been no changes or no indications from team managers so far so the teams are confirmed for this weekend’.

The tournament will be held at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor on Friday and Saturday.