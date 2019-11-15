Uphill battle ahead for Police Blue

The Police Blue rugby side will be banking on some of its experienced players for the Digicel Escott Shield finals tomorrow.

The Police is set to take on Fresh’et Navy Blue at Suva’s Albert Park.

Some of the big names expected to feature for side are Terio Tamani, James Brown, Meli Kurisaru and Keponi Paul.

Assistant Manager Filipe Savu knows it will be an uphill battle going up against one of the top teams in the Suva Rugby Union.

“When it comes to Escott Shield final we can’t really tell because both teams will give it their all. The players we have chosen we have really relied upon them to do the work come Saturday.”

Police last won the Escott Shield in 2017 and Savu says they are hoping to get a win this time around.

In the Escott Shield final Police Blue will face Freshet Navy Blue at 4pm while Eastern Saints will meet Freshet Navy White in the Koroturaga final at Albert Park tomorrow at 1.30pm.