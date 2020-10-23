Unimpressive Suva pull through at home

Lautoka’s chances of staying in the Skipper Cup competition is hanging by a thread following their 5-7 loss to Ram Sami Suva at the ANZ Stadium tonight.

A draw or win would have put Lautoka in a much better position heading into the last round.

The Sugar City side now have 20 points after gaining a point for losing within seven points tonight.

The side will hope Tailevu who have 22 points lose to Naitasiri tomorrow for a do or die match in the final round.

Lautoka will play Nadroga in a must win game next week while Suva meet Namosi.

The game tonight which was played on a perfect pitch under cool conditions was riddled with errors.

There was a lot of stoppages to the game which was the highlight of the night.

It was a tight first half with the first points registered in the 33rd minute when James Brown crashed over for a try.

The try was converted by winger Setareki Raoba for a 7-0 lead to Suva at halftime.

There was no flow to the game in the second spell as both sides failed to find their rythm.

Lautoka never gave up the fight and looked to be the better side in the second half.

The Maroons managed to score through replacement hooker and former Fijian Drua rep Samu Suguturaga on the stroke of fulltime.

Former Flying Fijians flyhalf Waisea Luveniyali’s conversion attempt hit the crossbar.

Looking at the Skipper Cup games tomorrow, Naitasiri takes on Tailevu at 3pm at the Nakelo District School ground.

Yasawa plays Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meets Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Namosi Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge match on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, in the Vodafone Vanua Championship final tomorrow, Rewa meets Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.