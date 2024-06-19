Undivided attention for Fijiana's second Test

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fijiana 15s captain Merewai Cumu says the team had a great day at their captain’s run ahead of the second Test against Japan tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

She says the girls have given their undivided attention as they look to make things right after losing the first Test.

“From last week’s games we have managed to cover up last weeks mistakes and that’s mostly our discipline on the field and our passes and the girls have done well this week and I know we will do well in tomorrow’s games.”

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Cumu is also urging supporters in Lautoka to come out in numbers as entry to the match will be free.

Meanwhile, coach Moses Rauluni has made 10 changes to his starting line-up with Josivini Tuikilakila on the bench and expected to make an appearance.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s takes on Japan 6pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.